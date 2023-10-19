Six Thirty (voiced by BJ Novak) found Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson) and Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman) after he ran away from the strict bomb-sniffing training he strongly disliked.

An exclusive clip provided to TheWrap shows the beloved dog failing miserably at his training to be tough, brave and a bit vicious.

“I can’t remember the day I was born. I can’t remember my parents. I can’t remember how I ended up in this place where I so clearly wasn’t built to be,” Novak’s voiceover says as Six Thirty quails from attacking a man, and four loud bomb blasts go off. “The first thing I remember is fear. I was there to be brave. I was trained to protect. I was supposed to act, but instead, I was paralyzed. I was a coward and I hated myself for it.”

Six Thirty ran away from his training grounds.

“And then,” Novak continues as the dog knocks off Elizabeth’s trash can lid in hopes of food. “I met her.”

“You hungry little fella?” Elizabeth says. “Wait here, I’ll be right back.”

The fateful meeting in Episode 2, titled “Her and Him” eventually made Elizabeth, Calvin and the dog a family. In the book from which the show was adapted, Elizabeth named him Six Thirty in reference to the exact time she met him.

The next episode of “Lessons in Chemistry” is told through Six Thirty’s point of view, as he grapples with Calvin’s death. Titled “Living Dead Things,” the third episode of the Apple TV+ series premieres Friday.

The official logline for the episode reads: “A surprising discovery leaves Elizabeth feeling isolated and alone, but she finds comfort in a new friendship.”

Calvin Evans’ death occurred because Six Thirty balked at crossing the street on their run at the end of Episode 2, and Calvin stood in the path of an oncoming bus because he was connected to the dog by a new leash Elizabeth had bought them for Christmas. Readers of Bonnie Garmus’ bestselling book, on which the show is based, will know what happens next.

The first two episodes of “Lessons in Chemistry” are now streaming on Apple TV+. New episodes release weekly on Fridays.