Brie Larson is going from superhero to scientist!

In the new series “Lessons in Chemistry,” Larson plays Elizabeth Zott, a determined chemist who faces all sorts of challenges in the 1950s when women had to fight to be seen and heard.

The Apple TV+ series, adapted from the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, will debut with its first two episodes on Oct. 13. Larson also executive produces the series, which contains eight episodes total. Lee Eisenberg serves as the showrunner.

Elizabeth Zott is determined to make strides in the field of abiogenesis (the evolution of organisms), but because she is a woman, the men in her lab don’t take her seriously. That is until she meets Calvin Evans (Lewis Pullman), another chemist who matches her IQ. Evans first becomes enthralled with Zott’s research, but before long, he falls in love with her as well. Her precise and delicious cooking might also have something to do with that.

And let’s not forget about the clever canine Six-Thirty, who makes Zott’s life immensely better the moment they meet. Romance, feminism and more abound in “Lessons in Chemistry.” We have all the details about the release schedule and more below:

When does “Lessons in Chemistry” premiere?

The scientific dramedy arrives Friday, October 13 on Apple TV+ with a two-episode premiere.

How many episodes are in “Lessons in Chemistry”?

The first season of the show contains eight total episodes, each ranging from 45 minutes to an hour.

What time are new episodes out on Apple TV+?

New episodes arrive on Fridays at midnight Pacific, 3 a.m. Eastern.

Lewis Pullman and Brie Larson in “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Are new episodes released weekly? Or all at once?

The first two episodes will launch midnight Friday, October 13. After that, episodes will launch once per week on Fridays through November 24 (the day after Thanksgiving).

Here is the full “Lessons in Chemistry” release schedule:

Episode 1: Friday, October 13

Episode 2: Friday, October 13

Episode 3: Friday, October 20

Episode 4: Friday, October 27

Episode 5: Friday, November 3

Episode 6: Friday, November 10

Episode 7: Friday, November 17

Episode 8: Friday, November 24

Who is in “Lessons in Chemistry”?

In addition to Larson, the science show stars Lewis Pullman (“Bad Times at the El Royale,” “Top Gun: Maverick”) as Calvin Evans, Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”) as Harriet Sloane, Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me Earl and the Dying Girl”).

Watch the “Lessons in Chemistry” trailer below: