With the storm raging on, the cold doesn’t seem to bother this brave little singer one bit.

A Ukrainian girl’s spirited rendition of Frozen’s “Let it Go,” sang spontaneously from the bowels of a bomb shelter in the shellshocked country, went sufficiently viral to reach the eyes and ears of the song’s original artist, Idina Menzel.

The unidentified girl, who appears in the video to be sheltering from Russian attacks underground with several other people somewhere in Ukraine, sings the tricky tune with vocal chops beyond her tender years.

Considering the circumstances she and her family appear to be under, her enthusiasm and high spirits made the performance travel far and wide, with more than 3 million views on Facebook.

Then it got a boost Monday from a certain “Frozen” VIP.

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022

Menzel, who sang the original monster hit from the 2013 Disney film, reposted the video with a simple message: “We see you. We really, really see you.”

Several social media users pointed out that the girl is singing the song in Russian — a heartbreaking reminder of the close cultural ties between the warring nations. Russia is into its second week of an unprovoked invasion of its southern neighbor, which has stood as an independent sovereign nation for three decades.