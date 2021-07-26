LeVar Burton Fans Want Him to Host 'Jeopardy!' Full Time: 'A Natural'

LeVar Burton hosted "Jeopardy!" Monday night, and his performance as quizmaster prompted fans of the show to say that he should be the quiz show's permanent host.

Burton, a veteran actor, former "Reading Rainbow" host and star in "Star Trek," will be the "Jeopardy!" guest host for the next week. He taped his episodes several months ago, which spurred some considerable hype leading up to it. Burton had been gunning for the spot of at least guest host on "Jeopardy!" for some time now as well. He signed a fan petition to make him the show's next host in 2013 and said three years ago that "there is only one game show I’ve ever wanted to host... This Is Jeopardy!"

"Jeopardy!" has been without a permanent host since the beloved emcee -- and host of 37 seasons since 1984 -- Alex Trebek passed away last November. The show has rotated through guest hosts with no indication that it will pick a permanent person to stand behind the podium, including Ken Jennings, Dr. Oz, CNN's Anderson Cooper and NFL star Aaron Rodgers. But Burton's performance as host is leading people to request that the network put him in charge of the show full-time.

.@levarburton is excited to start the week as our next guest host! pic.twitter.com/sUSfZCApF2 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 26, 2021

"It’s difficult to explain, but there’s something inside me that says this makes sense," Burton recently told The New York Times. "I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching 'Jeopardy!' more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host. 'Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."

The Emmy-winning actor and "Roots" star also told "Good Morning America," he felt he is "the beneficiary of amazing grace. I think [the mounting online support] has something to do with the fact that this generation of adults who grew up on ‘Reading Rainbow’ feel like I have made an investment in them, and they are returning the favor."

There's certainly ample support for Burton's potential as a permanent "Jeopardy!" host, including from past contestants.

Franklin Leonard, a 1999 "Jeopardy!" contestant, said on Twitter Monday, "As a former Jeopardy loser (July 13, 1999), I would like to formally endorse @levarburton as the new host of Jeopardy."

Check out some more reactions to Burton's guest hosting gig below. Burton's first episode hosting "Jeopardy!" airs at 4 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST Monday, July 26.

Looks good on him! A natural https://t.co/re6ZGrGtCG — Angie Jones (@techgirl1908) July 26, 2021

Levar was made for this. He sounds great. https://t.co/cBzjx63FS3 — Cicely K. Dyson (@cicelydyson) July 26, 2021

Was so amazed at @levarburton today on @Jeopardy. His voice, presence, and complete control showed.



He could not have been more gracious toward Alex Trabek in his intro. Total pro.



Hire. This. Man. Full. Time. https://t.co/dFKHFUDd7X — Bill Kelly (@billkellytexas) July 27, 2021

The Olympics are fun…But, I’m watching Jeopardy tonight! — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) July 26, 2021

This is, of course, the most important thing today. LeVar Burton should be the "Jeopardy" host. He was great, a little nervous, as he should be, he's replacing a great man, but it's the right choice. https://t.co/OLhYONSJdy — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) July 27, 2021

As a kid growing up with an undiagnosed learning disability, Reading Rainbow and @levarburton help open the world of books. Watching him tonight on @Jepordy_ made me tear up with happiness. I’ll be watching all week — Rachel Warren (@rjknitone) July 27, 2021

I've been waiting for this day for so long — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) July 26, 2021

Today is LeVar Burton’s first episode of guest hosting Jeopardy! Make him the permanent host! pic.twitter.com/IzyiKxmg5h — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) July 26, 2021

One commercial break in, and I’m ready for LeVar Burton to be the permanent host. Do it @Jeopardy #Jeopardy — dave (@TheRebelDave) July 26, 2021

As a former @Jeopardy loser (July 13, 1999), I would like to formally endorse @levarburton as the new host of Jeopardy. https://t.co/c3WjTmT7QA — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 26, 2021

ALL HANDS ON DECK TO SUPPORT @levarburton https://t.co/rFYUwRcltk — Tananarive (Team Pfizer) Due (@TananariveDue) July 24, 2021

It's LeVar Burton week on jeopardy. Don't forget to give this brother his views and support! #BlerdsUnite — Summer Lee (@SummerForPA) July 26, 2021