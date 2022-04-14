LeVar Burton Joins Season 2 of ‘Blindspotting’ in Recurring Role

LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith, Tamera Tomakili, and Tim Chantarangsu have been cast as recurring characters for the second season of the crime comedy-drama “Blindspotting,” Starz announced on Thursday.

Rappers E-40, P-Lo and Too $hort will guest star as themselves in the upcoming season.

Burton will also appear on the final season of “Star Trek: Picard,” reuniting him with several of his “Star Trek: Next Generation” castmates.

Season 1 “Blindspotting” recurring cast members Margo Hall, who plays Nancy, April Absynth (Jacque), Lance Holloway (Cuddie), Andrew Chappelle (Scotty) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Niles Turner) are returning in expanded recurring roles for the second season.

The series, based on the 2018 film of the same name, stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, Helen Hunt, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman and Rafael Casal.

“Blindspotting” is co-created by Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, who both executive produce and write on the series, with Casal serving as showrunner. Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment executive produce the series and will serve as writers on season two. Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee, and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects are also executive producers. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing “Blindspotting” on behalf of Starz. Maggie Leung and Claire Wendlandt are the executives overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

Production on season two of “Blindspotting” is underway in Los Angeles and Oakland, California.