Lewis Black Jokes AI Makes All College Kids Lazy, Even ‘Sasquatch in a Suit’ Barron Trump | Video

Veteran comic Lewis Black is worried artificial intelligence models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are “making everyone lazy” in college, from professors to students alike — including Barron Trump.

Black, during a Thursday night segment on “The Daily Show,” railed against AI’s rapid rise on campuses across the U.S.

“Come on, professors, if you replace your teaching assistant with AI, then who are you going to leave your wife for?” he joked. “And if you’re not using your brain as a professor, what is your job? You’re basically a scarf model with a drinking problem.”

Black added that it is “extra insulting” that Harvard professors are now using AI more and more: “You’re the top school in the country. Why did your students even bother paying an Asian kid to take their SATs?”

The 76-year-old comedian also said college is all about “experimenting,” like seeing how much LSD you can do without forgetting your name. Black himself seemed to enjoy college quite a bit — he earned degrees from the University of North Carolina and Yale University back in the day.

Nowadays, he is concerned college freshman, such as the president’s son, Barron, who just started at New York University this year, will be turning to AI to answer questions they should figure out on their own.

“What are we going to do if a student like Barron Trump isn’t using his full cognitive ability?” Black asked. “The only thing AI should be telling that Sasquatch in a suit is ‘Be shorter, you freak. You’re blocking the goddamn sun.’”