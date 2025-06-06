Seth Meyers Imagines What Mike Johnson’s Text Chain With Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy Looks Like | Video

Of all the annoying text chains to be a part of, Seth Meyers is pretty sure that being on one with Elon Musk is probably pretty bad. In fact, on Thursday night, the NBC late night host imagined exactly how it probably goes.

Following Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s messy breakup via social media on Thursday, members of the administration have been forced to take sides. During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers offered sympathy for House Speaker Mike Johnson losing a friend in Musk, reminding viewers that as recently as December, Johnson bragged about being in a group text with Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Can you imagine how much it sucks to be on a text chain with Elon Musk?” Meyers marveled, before making up a possible conversation.

“Johnson: ‘DOGE should cut Medicaid.’ Vivek: ‘We should also look at social security.’ Musk: ‘We’re renaming it to UPDOGE.’ Johnson: ‘Huh?’ Musk: ‘I said we’re renaming it to UPDOGE.’ Johnson: ‘What’s UPDOGE?’ Musk: ‘I don’t know, what’s up with you?’ Laugh emoji, laugh emoji, laugh emoji, Stewie laughing GIF. ‘Comedy is legal again. Trump’s a pedophile!’”

Meyers then played a clip of Johnson from Wednesday, in which he was asked if he had spoken to Trump and/or Musk since the billionaire began openly criticizing the president’s spending bill. According to Johnson, Musk did not answer his call.

“Brutal,” Meyers retorted. “Mike Johnson got ghosted by a ghost!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.