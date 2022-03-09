Apple TV+ has landed the rights to a feature documentary film about seven-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The untitled documentary on Hamilton will be directed by Matt Kay and focus on the racer’s life and career. It will feature access to Hamilton and his team on and off the track, as well as a series of guest interviews.

The film will also discuss how Hamilton, the only Black driver in the Formula One series, embraced what made him different from his peers to rise to the top of the sport and influence positive change for future drivers.

The British racer shares the record for World Drivers’ Championship titles with Michael Schumacher for the most wins, pole positions and podium finishes (182). Hamilton drove for McLaren between 2007-2012. He also was knighted in 2021.

Hamilton is also producing the documentary along with Penni Thow, Box to Box Films, and One Community. Richard Plepler is executive producing through his Eden Productions, and Scott Budnick will also serve as executive producer.

Apple TV+ also has its documentary “They Call Me Magic” about NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson premiering April 22, as well as another documentary about Sidney Poitier as executive produced by Oprah Winfrey.