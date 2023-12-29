Lewis Rothman, Strategy PR and Weinstein Company Executive, Dies at 63

Lewis “Lew” Rothman, an entertainment executive who led the Weinstein Company and was the Head of Business Affairs and Operations for Strategy PR, died at his home in East Hampton on Dec. 22 at the age of 63.

Rothman started as chief technology officer at the Weinstein Company in 2006. After a decade of work for the indie film studio behind “The King’s Speech” and “The Artist,” Rothman moved to Strategy PR in 2016.

He and his wife Serina Mayer began a media consultancy, Vibemaster, Inc., with the goal of expanding business opportunities and building connections between entertainment and technology companies. Rothman played a major role in the development of CASTNET, the first online commercial casting company. He later also served as chief technology officer for the first online record label, Atomic Pop.

Rothman will be remembered for his honesty, humor, way of speaking and Queens roots New York accent, as well as his movie star looks.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Rothman collected watches, took food seriously, and loved his family and dogs. He spent lots of time with his wife and daughter, and especially his dachshund of 18 years, Bubu, and his grand-dog Champ. At his East Hampton home, he built furniture by hand and made sculptures with his wife.

He is survived by Serina, his wife of 33 years, their daughter Raella and his sisters Barbara Kreiger and Cheryl Ann Krane as well as an extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Rothman’s life will be held at The Jewish Center of the Hamptons on Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. Donations in Rothman’s memory can be made to HIAS or The Art Barge.