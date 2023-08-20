Paul Feig, Bridget Everett Remember Store Owner Killed Over LGBTQ Pride Flag

Lauri Carleton, the 66-year-old owner of the Lake Arrowhead-area clothing store Mag.pi, was shot and killed Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The killing has drawn national attention due to reports that she was “murdered defending her LGBTQ+ Pride flags in front of her store,” as Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ stated in a Facebook post.

Now according to a post from Paul Feig, “Bridesmaids” director and friend of Carleton, she was killed by a 27-year-old man who ripped down a large pride flag outside her store. He adds that when she confronted him, he shot her.

“We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally,” Feig wrote on Instagram. “This intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

“Somebody Somewhere” actor and comedian Bridget Everett shared her memories of Carleton on Instagram as well.

“In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she’d put up another one,” Everett wrote. “The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”

The alleged killer fled and was killed in a shootout with law enforcement, according to multiple media reports and information from a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department press release.

Feig and others have noted how much Carleton had done for the area’s LGBTQ community and the area as a whole.

“Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+ but spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community,” a post by Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ read. “She will be truly missed.”

Several local politicians shared their condolences as well, including Lisa Middleton, a state Senate candidate who is also a transgender woman.

Cheryl & I mourn the devastating loss of Lauri Carleton, who was tragically murdered yesterday at her shop in #CedarGlen near #LakeArrowhead — according to reports, for simply flying a Pride Flag.



Thank you to the @SBCSDTwinPeaks Deputies for their brave response. pic.twitter.com/1Kfx6GB70q — Lisa Middleton (@LisaMiddletonCA) August 19, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of Lauri Carleton, a remarkable figure in our community and the owner of Cedar Glen's beloved boutique, Mag.Pi. Lauri's unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community touched the lives of many. pic.twitter.com/wJ0ScdE6MA — Graham Smith (@smithforsb) August 19, 2023

There are Mag.pi store locations both near Lake Arrowhead in Cedar Glen and in Studio City.