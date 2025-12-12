Liam Neeson Denies Being an Anti-Vaxxer After Narrating ‘Plague of Corruption’ Doc Featuring RFK Jr.

After participating in a controversial documentary, Liam Neeson has made it clear that he is not anti-vaccine.

The actor became the subject of anti-vaxxer speculation and rumors this week due to his narration of the new documentary “Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed,” which was first reported and outlined by the Important Context newsletter. Based on a 2021 book of the same name by attorney Kent Heckenlively and researcher Judy Mikovits, “Plague of Corruption” features discredited claims about vaccines and the COVID pandemic, as well as interviews with prominent anti-vaccine public figures like Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Despite those details, a representative for Neeson has vehemently denied the rumors that the actor is an anti-vaxxer.

“We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines,” Neeson’s representative said in a statement Friday. “Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives.”

“He did not shape the film’s editorial content,” the statement concludes. “Any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”

The trailer for “Plague of Corruption” touts it as “the year’s most controversial film” and features the disproven claim that autism is linked to vaccines, as well as multiple anti-vaccine opinions proclaimed by some of its participants. At one point, Kennedy discusses former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, calling him “one of the most powerful people in the world” and insisting, “He should be in prison for what he did to those babies.”

“Plague of Corruption” is only available to watch right now by RSVPing to live-streamed showings of the film through the Amigo Film Studios website.

Neeson, for his part, has previously used his position as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to publicly advocate for vaccines. “The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us,” Neeson remarked in 2022. “We need to celebrate this.”