Liam Neeson’s ‘Honest Thief’ Opens to $3.7 Million as ‘Tenet’ Crosses $50 Million at Box Office

As the indies-only October box office rolls on, the Liam Neeson action film “Honest Thief” took the top spot on the charts with an estimated $3.7 million opening weekend from 2,425 theaters. Combine that with the film’s grosses from Canada last week, and the Open Road action film is taking in a $4.2 million domestic start.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” has crossed the $50 million domestic mark after eight weekends in theaters, taking $1.6 million this weekend to bring its total to $50.6 million in North America and $334 million worldwide. “Tenet” will hope for another small burst next weekend as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that theaters in his state would finally be allowed to reopen with the exception of those in NYC.

While New York City is the largest box office market in the country, theaters in adjacent, out-of-state towns like Hoboken, NJ reported stronger turnout from New Yorkers in the opening weekends of “Tenet”‘s run. The addition of more theaters in upstate New York may provide the film with another million or two in this late stage of theatrical release. As for California, it still remains uncertain whether “Tenet” will be able to screen in Los Angeles or San Francisco, as L.A. County still has not moved past the first tier of reopening due to stubbornly high infection rates while a ban on concession sales in S.F. County has led theater owners there to refuse to reopen despite permission to do so.

