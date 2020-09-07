Liev Schreiber is attached to star in a big-screen adaptation of Ernest Hemingway’s novel, “Across the River and Into the Trees,” Tribune Pictures and The Exchange announced Monday. The film will be introduced to buyers through The Exchange at the TIFF 2020 Virtual market.

The film will start production in Venice, Italy and the Veneto region under Covid-19 guidelines next month.

“Across the River and Into the Trees” was written by Hemingway in 1950 and spent seven weeks atop the New York Times bestsellers list. It was initially serialized in Cosmopolitan magazine.

A description for the film reads: “Across the River and Into the Trees” is the story of Colonel Richard Cantwell, played by Schreiber, a semi-autobiographical character partially-based-on Hemingway’s friend Colonel Charles T. Lanham. Hemingway had his own relationship with Italian aristocrat, Adriana Ivancich. Cantwell is a complex and conflicted character, wounded and damaged both physically and mentally by the war, seeking inner peace, and trying to come to terms with his own mortality.

Joining Schreiber are Italian actors Matilda De Angelis, Laura Morante and Giancarlo Giannini and Spanish actor Javier Cámara. Additional cast will be announced shortly.

The adapted screenplay by BAFTA-award-winning screenwriter Peter Flannery will be directed by Spanish director Paula Ortiz with director of photography Javier Aguirresarobe and production designer Benjamin Fernandez.

Robert MacLean of Tribune Pictures is producing. John Smallcombe and Ken Gord are also producing, William J. Immerman is executive producer. Andrea Biscaro is Italian line producer. Filomena Cusano is production counsel.

Schreiber is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.