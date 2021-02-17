A+E Networks executive Gena McCarthy is stepping down as head of programming for Lifetime’s unscripted department and sister network FYI, TheWrap has confirmed.

Her exit comes after more than a decade with the company, having previously worked on shows like “Project Runway,” “Dance Moms” and “Married at First Sight.” McCarthy has served as head of programming for FYI since 2013, adding oversight of Lifetime’s unscripted slate in 2018 following the departure of then-programming boss Liz Gateley.

Per Lifetime, McCarthy is exiting to “pursue new creative adventures.” No replacement has been named.

“It’s been a true pleasure serving as a teammate and team leader in two successful chapters of the Lifetime story,” McCarthy said in a statement. “And launching fyi remains a collaborative, joyful and inventive milestone. I thank A+E Networks for both opportunities, and thank Paul Buccieri for his vision and guidance.”

“Gena is an exceptional person and creative executive,” A+E Networks Group president Paul Buccieri added. “We thank her for her leadership, and for her many lasting contributions to the company, and wish her ongoing success.”

Prior to joining A+E, McCarthy held positions at WE tv, TLC and Discovery Channel.

