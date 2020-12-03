Wendy Williams Comes in ‘Like a Hurricane’ in Trailer for Lifetime Biopic (Video)

Lifetime released the trailer for its upcoming Wendy Williams biopic on Thursday, revealing star Ciera Payton as she re-creates some of the landmark moments from the iconic daytime talk show host’s career, including her interview with Whitney Houston to fainting on live TV in a Statue of Liberty costume.

Executive produced by Williams herself, “Wendy Williams: The Movie” charts the host’s “scrappy upstart days in urban radio” to her current status has host of her own syndicated talk show. “Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive,” the description reads.

The trailer also ventures off-the-air to explore Williams’ battle with addiction and her troubled marriage with ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Wendy Williams Defends Bizarre Behavior With Bizarre Explanation (Video)

The film is set to premiere on Saturday, Jan. 30 following a two-hour documentary delving into Williams’ life and career. Watch the trailer, along with an interview with director Darren Grant, via Williams’ talk show above.

The film is produced by Front Street, with Williams serving as executive producer alongside Will Packer and Sheila Ducksworth. The documentary is produced by eOne and Creature Films, with Williams, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Sarah Girgis and Joie Jacoby executive producing. Brie Bryant and Gena McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.