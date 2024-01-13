Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s “Lift”

“The Italian Job” and “Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray is back for a new heist thriller with Netflix’s “Lift.” Starring Kevin Hart, and produced by his HartBeat label, the film follows a master thief (Hart) who is recruited by Interpol to steal a bunch of gold — the catch? He’ll have to snatch it from a plane while in flight.
Featuring a star-studded that includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Worthington and Jean Reno, the breezy action-thriller travels across the globe to breathtaking locations. But the soundtrack is also a scene-stealer, full of needle drops that get your head nodding and toes tapping. From SZA to System of a Down to Curtis Mayfield, the artists on the “Lift” soundtrack run a wide range of genres and decades.
Check out a complete list of all the songs in “Lift” below:
- “Edamame (Ft. Rich Brian)” by BBNO$
- “Players (DJ Smalls 732 Remix” by Coi Leroy
- “Shirt” by SZA
- “Pop Out” by Big Boogie
- “Chop Suey!” By System of a Down
- “Get Ready” by Lady Wray
- “777” by Silk Sonic
- “Southside Phantom” by Maker
- “Busy Earnin’” by Jungle
- “Move on Up” by Curtis Mayfield
