Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s “Lift”

“The Italian Job” and “Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray is back for a new heist thriller with Netflix’s “Lift.” Starring Kevin Hart, and produced by his HartBeat label, the film follows a master thief (Hart) who is recruited by Interpol to steal a bunch of gold — the catch? He’ll have to snatch it from a plane while in flight.

Featuring a star-studded that includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Worthington and Jean Reno, the breezy action-thriller travels across the globe to breathtaking locations. But the soundtrack is also a scene-stealer, full of needle drops that get your head nodding and toes tapping. From SZA to System of a Down to Curtis Mayfield, the artists on the “Lift” soundtrack run a wide range of genres and decades.

Check out a complete list of all the songs in “Lift” below: