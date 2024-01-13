Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s “Lift”

Kevin Hart’s new heist movie has a big cast, but the soundtrack is a star in its own right

Kevin Hart and the cast of Netflix's "Lift" on the poster
"Lift" (Netflix)

“The Italian Job” and “Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray is back for a new heist thriller with Netflix’s “Lift.” Starring Kevin Hart, and produced by his HartBeat label, the film follows a master thief (Hart) who is recruited by Interpol to steal a bunch of gold — the catch? He’ll have to snatch it from a plane while in flight.

Featuring a star-studded that includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Worthington and Jean Reno, the breezy action-thriller travels across the globe to breathtaking locations. But the soundtrack is also a scene-stealer, full of needle drops that get your head nodding and toes tapping. From SZA to System of a Down to Curtis Mayfield, the artists on the “Lift” soundtrack run a wide range of genres and decades.

Check out a complete list of all the songs in “Lift” below:

  • “Edamame (Ft. Rich Brian)” by BBNO$
  • “Players (DJ Smalls 732 Remix” by Coi Leroy
  • “Shirt” by SZA
  • “Pop Out” by Big Boogie
  • “Chop Suey!” By System of a Down
  • “Get Ready” by Lady Wray
  • “777” by Silk Sonic
  • “Southside Phantom” by Maker
  • “Busy Earnin’” by Jungle
  • “Move on Up” by Curtis Mayfield
"Lift"
