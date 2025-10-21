Hollywood Combats Antisemitic Stereotypes in ‘Like a Jew’ Campaign | Exclusive Video

“What does it mean to ‘Act like a Jew?’” asks a new video from the Jewish Institute for Television & Cinema.

The JITC launched the video, shared exclusively with TheWrap, on Tuesday for their new “Like a Jew” campaign. This initiative is meant to combat Jewish stereotypes present in Hollywood and media portrayals of Jewish individuals and culture.

The video draws inspiration from Always’ iconic “Like a Girl” commercial, as a group of individuals are asked a series of questions, including what it looks like to talk and act “like a Jew” — with the participants engaging in Jewish stereotypes for their responses. The video then poses the same questions to Jewish children, whose answers have nothing to do with belittling tropes.

“Love your neighbor as yourself,” a little boy responds when asked to “Talk like a Jew.”

“Be strong and courageous,” another shares.

“Salam alaykum,” a young girl responds. You can watch the full video above.

In conjunction with the “Like a Jew” spot’s release, JITC founder and executive director Allison Josephs released a letter speaking to the importance of combatting antisemitic stereotypes through projects like “Like a Jew.” She noted that, despite Jewish voices being instrumental in the development of Hollywood after fleeing from antisemitism, many people only experience Jewish culture through its portrayal in the media.

“That the tropes exist is no longer just a hunch,” Josephs said of the media’s portrayal of Jewish people in a statement. “Several months ago, we collaborated with the Norman Lear Center at USC on the most extensive research on Jewish representation in 25 years. The findings showed a substantial reliance on tropes for Jews in general and dehumanization of Orthodox Jews specifically. Their recommendations were clear: show Jewish joy, pride, and Jews leaning into their heritage. ‘Like a Jew’ is our answer to that call.”

Notable Hollywood figures also spoke about the campaign on Tuesday, sharing the “Like a Jew” video on their own channels. They echoed Josephs’ call to use storytelling to “rehumanize Jews in the wider culture.”

“This campaign deeply resonates with me as a Jew and as a storyteller,” said actress and former “Jeopardy” host Mayim Bialik. “Too often, Jewish identity has been reduced to caricatures in mainstream media. ‘Like a Jew’ reminds us—and teaches the next generation—that being Jewish is a source of strength, joy and purpose. It’s a message the world needs to see.””Amazing!!! Amazing!!! Amazing!!!” said producer Nancy Spielberg (sister of Steven Spielberg). “This is how we fight Jew hatred. This video shows viewers what really makes a Jew a Jew—it’s how we live our lives: making the world a better place. Treating each other with kindness, sensitivity, and fairness, as opposed to the tired tropes we’re used to seeing out of Hollywood. I only wish this could air on national television in primetime! Allison and I share the dire fear of what happens if we don’t create meaningful change in the world’s perception of Jews and our own perception of ourselves.”