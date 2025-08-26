Mayim Bialik Says Her ‘Blossom’ Reboot Has Been Scrapped by Disney: ‘It Was Not for a Lack of Trying’

Mayim Bialik revealed on Monday that the reboot of her 1990s sitcom “Blossom” she was developing alongside series creator Don Reo is dead, after being rejected by Disney “for no particular reason.”

Bialik announced the potential reboot back in 2023, saying at the time that all of the original cast were on board and a pilot script had been written. Later that year she suggested it also might return with a dramatic reboot instead of as a sitcom.

But in post on her Substack Monday, Bialik explained that Disney, which owns the rights to “Blossom,” said no.

Bialik said at one point last year, Disney seemed ready to move forward with the project. But, due as she put it to “the constant changing of guards in our industry, the mergers, the insincerity and the increasingly extended periods of time it takes to get answers or contracts completed,” things took a turn. At one point, the reboot eventually fell under the purview of new executives, who reversed course.

“For no particular reason, we were told ‘no,’” Bialik says. “We asked for the rights so that we could let the market decide if audiences might want to see these characters all these years later. We were told Disney reserves the rights in case they ever want to do a reboot of Blossom. The reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script. We will likely never know … why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom.”

“The sun is gonna surely shine. Maybe not the way [Reo] and I intended, but this door closed. While we didn’t want it to, we are powerless over every aspect of it except what we know to be true: we loved this possibility with all that we have and we are so so sorry we couldn’t get it to happen,” Bialik also said.

The actress did however hint that she hopes things might be reversed in the future, writing in part, I hope there will be more to this story someday,” she writes. “But for now, the Gd’s honest truth is this project is the role I want to play more than any other.”

“Since this all fell apart, my desire to continue to pursue on-camera roles has waned,” Bialik added.

Disney has not commented publicly on her account of the matter. Read her whole post here.