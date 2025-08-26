‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion: 10 Most Shocking Moments

It’s that time again. “Love Island USA” Season 7 returned for its long-awaited reunion, rehashing the season’s most dramatic moments and giving updates on which couples stayed together and which friendships lasted.

While Ariana Madix hosted solo last year, this time around she was joined by Bravo extraordinaire Andy Cohen, who was certainly up for the task of pressing the cast on their biggest controversies and fallouts, from Huda Mustafa’s racy heart rate challenge to the podcast interviews that pissed them off the most after they left the villa.

See the 10 most shocking moments of the reunion below:

Huda says she can’t speak about her current relationship for legal reasons

When asked about her current relationship status — fueled by photos of her with “Too Hot to Handle” alum Louis Russell — Mustafa said repeatedly she was not at liberty to speak about it due to legal reasons. When pressed, Mustafa said the legal reasons are from Netflix, but would not speak further about it.

At the time the reunion’s filming, Netflix was rolling out “Perfect Match” Season 3, which Russell starred in and dated other women, and Sandy Gallagher called out Russell for ruining the end of “Perfect Match” for viewers.

Nic calls out Cierra’s social media videos

While Cierra Ortega was not present at the reunion, the hosts asked Nic Vansteenberghe about his feelings about her after leaving the villa. Vansteenberghe said he had initially wanted to speak to her after leaving the show, but his ‘tude quickly changed when he saw the videos she was posted on social media, in which he said she “prioritized attention.”

Taylor apologizes to Olandria

Taylor Williams took a moment in the reunion in front of everyone to apologize to Olandria Carthen for not being honest with her, and all seems well between both couples.

Coco’s dramatic moment with Olandria — and Chelley

When asked about her remarks on a recent podcast about Carthen being “standoffish,” Coco Watson doubled down on her statement. While Carthen agreed she didn’t speak much to the Casa girls, she did take issue with how Watson described her on the podcast. It was revealed that while all of the cast was out the prior night, Carthen passed on a chance to talk to Watson. Eventually, Chelley Bissainthe stepped in, and Carthen and Bissainthe called out Watson, Vanna Einerson and Mustafa for creating a narrative that they were bullies.

Bryan accuses Zak of being in it for the money

Winner Bryan Arenales stood on his previous comments about Zak Srakaew: That he was in the show for the money. Arenales said Srakaew had a conversation with the boys strategizing the game, while Arenales said he encouraged them to “go off your feelings,” and Amaya Espinal added that Srakaew’s timing of chats felt “performative.”

Austin’s strange moment of distress when asked about Jaden

When Austin Shepard was asked whether he and Jaden Duggar continued their relationship outside of the villa, Shepard froze and was unable to get a comprehensible sentence out. Duggar revealed that she sent a message to Shepard asking for him to be transparent about his dating life, and Shepard said he did see it, though it was unclear whether he responded to the message. Either way, Duggar said he treated her disrespectfully when she learned at a party from other people that he had gone on a date, and Shepard then lied about it to her.

Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Ace Green in the “Love Island USA” reunion. (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock)

Chelley sealed Hannah’s fate

The reunion rolled back the tapes on the conversation that led to Hannah Fields’ dumping, which showed Bissainthe saying the group shouldn’t go off of the strength of conversations and making a case to send Fields home by pointing out how Fields connected “instantly” with both Charlie Georgiou and Pepe Gonzalez. After Bissainthe made her case, all four women voted to boot off Fields.

Ace beefs with the boys and Amaya

Ace had plenty to address with his fellow islanders during the reunion. He and Jeremiah addressed tension about Jeremiah claiming that his co-star had pushed the other men in the cast to vote him out when he was eliminated. Unedited footage from the deliberation proved that he wasn’t a “ringleader” as Jeremiah had been claimed, and the conversation ended with an apology.

He admitted to being hurt by his fellow islanders’ comments in podcasts about him, including Amaya making a joke about his height on a clip in the Call Her Dady podcast that went viral, which Amaya said her team had tried to take down. The conversation showed plenty of tension between Ace and Austin as well, though that part was not addressed further.

Olandria says Huda didn’t shut down racism

After getting out of the villa and seeing racist comments from Mustafa’s fans, Carthen said she and Mustafa discussed Mustafa making a post shutting down the racist remarks, but that separate post never came. “You kinda just got into the real world and kinda fell into that narrative and fed it,” Carthen said, explaining that’s why she unfollowed Mustafa and they have not spoken.

The person screaming over Olandria’s controversial voiceover is revealed

At the end of the show, Ariana cleared up a viral moment from the show that fans thought captured Cierra screaming about being asked to leave the show. The moment happened as Olandria recorded an interview and discussed a conversation with Zack. The screams could be heard interrupted what she said, but it wasn’t Cierra at all.

The footage showed that cameras actually captured Huda singing in the women’s dressing room to “Who Says” by Selena Gomez. No drama there!

The “Love Island USA” Season 7 reunion is now streaming on Peacock.