‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Trailer Puts Huda in the Hot Seat for Drama With Olandria, Chelley and Chris

The drama is still piping hot on “Love Island USA” Season 7, with the reunion placing Huda Mustafa in the hot seat as she addresses the drama between her and ex Chris Seeley as well as fan-favorites Olandria Carthen and Chelley Bissainthe.

The trailer for the reunion, which airs Monday, August 25 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock, dives into what happened after Mustafa and Seeley parted ways from the villa, with host Ariana Madix asking what Seeley thought of Mustafa’s comments in the press after their departure.

“I don’t respect it at all,” Seeley responded.

Seeley isn’t the only one who has had mixed feelings about Mustafa after the show, with the reunion also addressing her falling out with Carthen and Bissainthe, who were both O.G. islanders. Carthen and Bissainthe took issue with Mustafa saying she felt bullied in the villa in press, which they felt undermined the friendship they had fostered during the show.

