‘Love Island USA’ Breaks Through to Top of Nielsen Streaming Charts With 1.9 Billion Viewing Minutes

“Love Island USA” closed out its seventh season as the No. 1 most-watched streaming program during the week of July 7, according to Nielsen.

The Peacock reality dating series brought in 1.9 billion viewing minutes from July 7 to July 13, when the Season 7 finale began streaming on Peacock, growing 13.9% from the previous week’s viewership. The massive outcome marks another weekly viewership high for “Love Island USA” — which the show hit nearly every week of Season 7 — as well as the first time the show has taken the top spot on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart after inching towards it all summer.

Over its six-week rollout, “Love Island USA” scored a whopping 8.8 billion minutes of viewing, with 54% of that number coming from adults 18-34 as the top streaming title among adults under 35, per Nielsen.

The finale week, which saw the show crown its Season 7 winners as Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, further extended the viewership gains “Love Island USA” has seen all season, with viewership growing nearly every week throughout its Season 7 rollout.

The show kicked off with a 41.3% increase from the 772 million minutes scored from its June 3 debut to June 8 to the 1.1 billion viewing minutes tallied up during the week of June 9. Viewership then soared up 33.6% to 1.47 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 16, climbing up to the No. 3 spot on the overall streaming list.

Viewership kept growing past the show’s halfway point, growing 21.1% week-over-week to reach 1.78 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 23, climbing up to the No. 2 on the overall list. The week of June 30 was the only week not to see viewership growth, but didn’t slide down too much, reaching 1.7 billion minutes and still ranking as the No. 2 overall streaming series.

While “Love Island USA” hit the top spot this time, another Netflix effect transpired with “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which debuted on the streamer on July 8 to 1.35 billion minutes during the week, exceeding viewership for “Squid Game,” which hit 1.25 billion minutes during the interval.