Rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24, according to the artist’s label Young Stoner Life.

“A member of our family is gone,” the label tweeted on Sunday. “Lil Keed was one of the most genuine and heartfelt human beings. He was an artist who loved his fans more than anything else. We lost a brother, a son, a father, and a friend. Keep him in your prayers and his legacy alive. Long Live Lil Keed.”

A cause of death was not announced. Keed died Friday.

Lil Keed, whose real name was Raqhid Jevon Render, was born in Atlanta in 1998 and is best known for the song “Nameless.”

His first single, “Slatt Rock,” was released in 2018 followed by a mixtape, and he released his first album “Long Live Mexico” in 2019.