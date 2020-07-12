Lil Marlo, ‘2 Hard the Way’ Rapper, Dies at 30

The Atlanta rapper was shot in his car Saturday night

| July 12, 2020 @ 10:36 AM Last Updated: July 12, 2020 @ 10:45 AM
Lil Marlo rapper obit

Getty

Atlanta rapper Lil Marlo — born Rudolph Johnson — is dead, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirms. He was 30.

Although the cause of death was not determined and Johnson’s identity was not immediately confirmed, Atlanta police responded to a call about a man who was shot in his vehicle Saturday night. Police believe that the man was shot intentionally while driving, and homicide investigators are on the case, according to TMZ.

The up-and-coming rapper made his first mark on the music scene in 2017’s “2 Hard the Way,” which was a collaboration with Lil Baby. He was currently promoting his most recent work, “1st and 3rd,” on Instagram.

Lil Marlo is survived by a daughter and a son.

A spokesperson for Universal Music Group, the parent company to his label Quality Control Music, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant and Max von Sydow
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty
  • little richard Getty
  • jerry stiller
  • Phyllis George
  • Fred Willard
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer
  • ian holm
  • Joel Schumacher
  • Carl Reiner
  • Hugh Downs
  • Nick Cordero
1 of 68

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE