Lil Nas X Announces He’s Pregnant–With His Debut Album

If you noticed that Lil Nas X has an extra glow to him lately, it’s not the blood-infused Nikes, it’s because he’s expecting a child: His new album.

The rapper revealed that he will be giving birth to an “Industry Baby” (AKA his hotly-anticipated album, “Montero”) on Sept. 17 with an outrageous new photoshoot on Thursday.

Although the floral, goddess-like aesthetic certainly evokes Beyoncé’s famous pregnancy announcement from 2017, Lil Nas X (né Montero Lamar Hill) told People that the shoot was inspired by another Houston-bred music icon, Megan Thee Stallion.

Lil Nas explained to the outlet that the light bulb moment came after listening to Meg’s verse on their new song, “Dolla Sign Slime,” for the first time.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,’ so I immediately called my stylist,” he said. “She was like, ‘Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, this is my baby, huh?’ As a joke, she was like, ‘Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot.'”

“I was like, ‘You know what? That’s actually brilliant,'” he continued. “So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it’s going to be amazing.”

Pregnancy appears to be in the air lately–or at least in the new music.

Drake recently dropped the cover art for his new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” depicting several pregnant women emojis and seemingly suggesting that baby-making music is on the way.

Lil Nas X, the king of meme-able marketing, couldn’t resist posting his own spoof of the cover on Monday, the difference being that his take featured pregnant men. He said that the matching maternity album art and maternity shoot was a total coincidence though.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way the universe is lining up this perfect for this to happen,” he told People with a laugh.

When asked whether the album is an immaculate conception of sorts, he said, “I guess I am the father as well as the mother,” adding that the producers are the uncles.

“Montero” features collabs with Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Doja Cat in addition to the hit singles “Industry Baby” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Like any parent, Lil Nas X has big dreams for his “baby.”

“I hope every single corner of the globe is reached with this album,” he said. “It’s going to happen!”