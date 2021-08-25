Lil Nas X Is Bloody Mad Tony Hawk’s Blood Skateboards Sparked Less Outcry Than His ‘Satan’ Shoes

Lil Nas X is speculating as to why Tony Hawk’s new blood-infused skateboards aren’t stirring up quite the same satanic panic his bloody sneakers did.

On Wednesday, the “Industry Baby” rapper tweeted about what he feels is a double standard in the public’s relatively mild reception of Hawk’s boards compared to the widespread condemnation of his similarly macabre sneakers earlier this year.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?” he wrote. “And maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason? — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) August 25, 2021

Lil Nas is of course referring to his and the pro skater’s differing identities and therefore privileges in society, the former being a queer Black man and the latter a straight white man.

Hawk’s skateboards, a publicity stunt for water brand Liquid Death, sold out in minutes with little to no criticism on Tuesday. According to Insider, “Birdman” gave two vials of his own blood, which was then mixed into the paint used on the boards. The design features a drawing of a topless man whose head has been replaced by a can of water. He is also carrying a bloody ax and the skull of a hawk.

A promotional video for the boards also sees Hawk quipping that Liquid Death now “officially owns my soul.”

All 666 of Lil Nas’s “Satan Shoes” also sold out rapidly once they were announced in March but never hit shelves after being labeled as “disrespectful” (oh, and that Nike lawsuit). The shoes were a promotion for the rapper’s upcoming “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video, which featured him giving Satan a lap dance before murdering him and taking over his throne in hell.

The Twitterverse is divided as to whether the difference in backlash was racially and homophobically motivated or whether it was Lil Nas X’s (real name Montero Lamar Hill) enhanced anti-Christ imagery that rubbed people the wrong way.

Check out some of the discourse here.

so lil nas x can make custom sneakers with blood in them and there's outrage, but tony hawk can make skateboards with HIS OWN blood in the paint and somehow it's less of an issue???



yeah, makes perfect sense to me 😒 https://t.co/9mkOVU595S — KiiLO! 🌧🥀 ⁶⁶ˢⁱᶜᵏ (@SADB0YKiiLO) August 25, 2021

Surely people are gonna treat this with just as much condemnation as the Lil Nas X shoes with a drop of blood each ??? 😇 Tony Hawk and Lil Nas are both delights and their art is sick pic.twitter.com/QlFMJES5es — Denver Skeeters (@denver_skeeters) August 24, 2021

*Gay black man sells blood shoes*



People: “Boooooo!”



*White dude sells blood skateboards*



People: “LETTSSGOOOOOO!!”



Y’all weird af fr let’s talk about it — Tweetlord (@RetweetMeKing) August 25, 2021

maybe the fact cause you made it about religion and devil you have 666 a verse and the star while he didn’t pic.twitter.com/SXkLzwxJS0 — JerryBerryMcflander (@Lil_Branflakes) August 25, 2021

I dont recall ever seeing people freak out over the blood in the shoes by itself. Its the fact that you tied it to 'satanism' and put your blood into it. You bring in religion to anything and people will flip. Tony didn't. Thats why it was better recieved. Lmao — Bathory (@BathoryDusk) August 25, 2021

Using blood in products is gross. End of. But you know damn well the outrage was over the statanic shit. You even called them Satan shoes ffs. Tony Hawk didn’t call it a satan skateboard. Pulling out the race/sexuality card isn’t gonna work for this one. Still gross af though — Vanilla Bean Cream (@boopmysnoot) August 25, 2021

anything with blood is literally weird… Tony’s skateboards are super weird and your shoes are worse. You were mocking Christianity and people were pissed off, stop bringing race into it when there were other factors to it. — andres (@idktbhyaya) August 25, 2021