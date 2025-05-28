‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ Top List of 10 Titles That Audiences Are Most Excited About

Two theatrical debuts from the Memorial Day weekend top this week’s list. Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” holds on to the No. 1 spot during the week of its release, grossing $183 million domestically in its opening weekend, while Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” climbs three spots to No. 2 in the week of its debut, earning $77 million domestically. Max’s “The Last of Us” moved up one spot to No. 3, as it approached its Season 2 finale on May 25. Warner Bros.’ “Final Destination: Bloodlines” moves up three spots to No. 4, grossing over $94 million domestically, since its May 16 release.