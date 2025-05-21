Memorial Day Box Office Could Top $314 Million for New Record, Rebounding From Last Year’s Crash

Amid a deep, months-long slump, the Memorial Day box office in 2024 was the worst seen by theaters in nearly three decades. But in a night-and-day flip, Memorial Day 2025 could be the best ever.

While last year saw the “Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel “Furiosa” flop despite strong reviews, this holiday brings a pair of franchise films with plenty of hype: Disney’s remake of “Lilo & Stitch” and Paramount’s series finale “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

Currently, box office tracking has “Lilo & Stitch” generating one of the top five biggest opening weekends in Memorial Day history before inflation adjustment, with projections for the four-day period ranging between $120 million and $135 million.