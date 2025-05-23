‘Lilo & Stitch’ Kicks Off Huge Memorial Day Weekend With $14.5 Million in Thursday Previews

Disney’s remake of “Lilo & Stitch” has kicked off what is expected to be a massive box office run with $14.5 million from Thursday preview screenings.

It’s a result that is just above the $14.1 million Thursday preview total for Disney’s 2018 Memorial Day release, “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” though “Lilo & Stitch” is expected to earn much more than that film’s $103 million 4-day opening. Projections for the remake have started at $120 million over four days, while the most optimistic have “Lilo & Stitch” challenging the Memorial Day weekend record currently held by “Top Gun: Maverick” with $160.5 million.

While critics have been tepid on many of Disney’s remakes, they were somewhat more positive for “Lilo & Stitch,” giving it a 72% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Early audiences scores have come in at 93%.

Meanwhile, Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is off to a good start of its own with $8.3 million from Thursday previews, topping the $7 million earned two years ago by its predecessor, “Dead Reckoning” for the best preview total in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

This weekend, “Final Reckoning” is expected to continue that series-high performance with a $75-80 million 4-day domestic opening, with the hopes of legging out better than “Dead Reckoning” did against the potent duo of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” in 2023.

While critics aren’t as enthusiastic about the final “Mission: Impossible” film as they have been for past installments, reception remains positive with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 80% critics and 93% audience.

Last Memorial Day weekend saw overall totals sink to $132 million over four days, the worst seen for the holiday period since 1995. With “Lilo” and “Mission” expected to combine forces with strong holdovers like “Final Destination: Bloodlines” and “Sinners,” this weekend is expected to be the polar opposite with overall totals exceeding $300 million and possibly challenging the Memorial Day record before inflation adjustment of $314 million set in 2013.