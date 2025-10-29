Lily Allen Says She Doesn’t ‘Need Revenge’ After Penning New Breakup Album: ‘I Don’t Feel Confused or Angry Now’

Lily Allen made it clear she’s not on a “revenge tour” following the release of her scathing breakup album, “West End Girl.”

The British singer discussed the new LP with Interview Magazine and confirmed she wrote the bulk of the album while in the thick of her separation from husband and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour.

“It isn’t [a revenge tour]. I mean, I wrote this record in 10 days in December and I feel very differently about the whole situation now,” Allen explained to the outlet. “We all go through breakups and it’s always f–king brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it.”

Despite the heartbreak at the core of the album, Allen kept an optimistic outlook, applauding herself for working through her emotions.

“That’s what’s fun about this record; it’s viscerally like going through the motions,” she continued. “At the time, I was really trying to process things and that’s great in terms of the album, but I don’t feel confused or angry now. I don’t need revenge.”

Allen has gone viral for her brutally honest lyrics, which indicate Harbour may’ve broken their “arrangement” that allowed him to have extramarital relationships as long as it was with strangers. However, she clarified to Interview Magazine that the album is not a 100% accurate retelling of their breakup.

She noted,”Well, some of it is based on truth and some of it is fantasy.”

Allen’s comments come days after she also opened up to The Times about her open marriage with Harbour — though, the latter has yet to publicly address the album or its allegations.

“There are usually agreed-upon boundaries in relationships,” she told outlet. “But whether those boundaries are adhered to or not is becoming a grey area all of a sudden. Dating apps make people disposable and that leads to the idea that if you are not happy, there’s so much more to choose from — right in your pocket.”

Allen and Harbour began dating in early 2019. They married in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas. However, reports of a separation between Allen and Harbour surfaced at the end of 2024 after the singer was allegedly seen on the dating app Raya.