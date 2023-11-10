Lily Gladstone Shares a Message of Support for Native Viewers of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: ‘Native People Remain’

“Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone shared messages of support, as well as counseling and mental health resources for Native Americans as she urged “especially to Native Women & Youth” to watch the Martin Scorsese film “when and only if you feel ready, and see it with people you feel safe with.”

“You’ll likely have a lot of generational grief to process. You’re not alone,” the actress said in a thread posted to the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Gladstone then shared links to groups offering support to Natives: We R Native, which offers crisis counseling; StrongHearts Native Helpline, a resource for domestic or sexual abuse survivors for Native Americans and Alaska Natives; the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline; the 988 suicide & crisis lifeline; The National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center; Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women; and the group Tribal Health: Reaching out InVolves Everyone.

“I’m so proud of the film we made with so many Osage Nation leaders, artists, educators & community advocates. Never forget this story is recent history with a lasting impact on breathing, feeling people today. It belongs to them, & we all have so much to learn from it,” Gladstone continued.

“In this process of learning about the horrific Reign of Terror, remember that the Osage remain. Native People remain. And this story is a lot to take in. Be kind, and please be gentle with each other. There is much to process, and much to heal,” she concluded. “With love, Lily.”

Gladstone, originally from Montana, is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage and grew up on the Blackfeet Nation reservation. She’s been one of the most praised elements of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which chronicles a campaign of murder, theft and terror waged against the Osage nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s by white people trying to gain control of the tribe’s oil rights, and is already being talked about as a likely Oscar contender.

See her full thread below:

The most pressing thing I’ve wanted to say about Killers of the Flower Moon, especially to Native Women & Youth: See it when and only if you feel ready, and see it with people you feel safe with. You’ll likely have a lot of generational grief to process. You’re not alone.

🧵 1/11 — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) November 10, 2023

We R Native@weRnative

If you need advice from a trained counselor, text “NATIVE” to 741741. You will be immediately connected with a crisis counselor. All support and resources shared will remain confidential. Plus, there is no cost to you.

https://t.co/s8gTw5hvOK



🧵 3/11 — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) November 10, 2023

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

1-800-662-HELP (4357)https://t.co/qhPSETiXyv



🧵5/11 — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) November 10, 2023

These organizations also provide incredible resources and support.



The National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center @niwrc https://t.co/SIlEgau2cb



🧵7/11 — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) November 10, 2023

Tribal Health: Reaching out InVolves Everyone (THRIVE)

for North Portland Indian Health Board @NPAIHB https://t.co/WXAe8wH5nV



🧵9/11 — Lily Gladstone (@lily_gladstone) November 10, 2023