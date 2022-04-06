Lily-Rose Depp (“The Idol”), “Squid Game” breakout Hoyeon and Renate Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”) are set to star in Joe Talbot’s sophomore feature “The Governesses” for A24, the company announced on Wednesday.

The script is by Talbot and poet/novelist Olivia Gatwood (“Life of the Party”) based on Anne Serre’s novel of the same name. The film marks Talbot’s second film with A24 after his feature debut “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.”

“The Governesses” follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in –– inspiriting the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures. The film will be shot in Spain.

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures will produce with Rob Richert of Talbot’s Longshot Features and Angus Lamont. BBC Film will co-finance alongside A24. The project was developed with the support of BBC Film.

A24 will handle the global release of the film.

Depp will next be Seen in HBO’s upcoming “The Idol” opposite the Weeknd. Hoyeon, who made a splash in global smash hit “Squid Game” will next be seen opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller series “Disclaimer.” Reinsve won the Best Actress Award Winner at Cannes and was also a BAFTA Best Actress Nominee for her performance in “The Worst Person in the World.”

Depp, Hoyeon and Reinsve are repped by CAA.