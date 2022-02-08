Lin-Manuel Miranda Has a Shot to EGOT This Year

“Hamilton” creator and multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda has a shot to achieve EGOT status with his Oscar nomination on Tuesday morning for Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto.”

The EGOT — an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony — is considered the greatest honor in entertainment. If Miranda wins an Oscar next month, he has the chance to become, at age 37, the youngest EGOT winner, beating songwriter Robert Lopez.

Miranda will join the elite ranks of 16 entertainers have earned a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Miranda already has an Emmy, a Tony Award, and a Grammy Award.

Miranda, in an interview with TheWrap’s Steve Pond said he tries not to think about things like the EGOT, saying, “No. that way lies ruin and madness. I mean, it crosses your mind afterwards, but it can’t ever enter your mind while you’re working.”

Miranda faces stiff competition in his category as the other nominees for Best Original Song are “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die,” “Be Alive,” from “King Richard,” “Down to Joy,” from “Belfast” and “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”

The winner will be announced during the 94th Oscars ceremony on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland.