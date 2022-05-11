‘Lincoln Lawyer': Mickey Haller Tells His Daughter Why Even the Guilty Deserve a Defender (Exclusive Video)

The ethics of being a defense attorney aren’t so black and white. So, how does “The Lincoln Lawyer” grapple with defending someone he knows is guilty?

The TV series adaptation of the books by superstar crime fiction author Michael Connelly follows Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as lawyer Mickey Haller, who runs his practice out of a vintage Lincoln Town Car (hence the title).

In this clip from the upcoming Netflix series, exclusive to TheWrap, Garcia-Rulfo’s Haller explains to his daughter Hayley (Krista Warner) that he truly believes everyone deserves the right to a fair trial.

“Everyone deserves a defense, Hayley,” he says.

Like father like daughter, she is quick to push back on that, asking him: “Where do you draw the line? Do you have a line?”

And he does. For example, he tells her, he won’t represent anyone who has hurt a child. But the answer isn’t good enough for Hayley — and her own battle with the ethics of such a complicated matter begins prompting Haller to re-examine his own ideas about being a defense attorney.

In addition to Garcia-Rulfo and Warner, “The Lincoln Lawyer” also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Samson. Other co-stars include Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Christopher Gorham, Michael Graziadei and Jamie McShane.

“The Lincoln Lawyer” is created for Netflix by David E. Kelley, who serves as executive producer alongside showrunner Ted Humphrey, Connelly himself and Ross Fineman. Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson are producers. A+E Studios is the studio behind the show.

The 10-episode first season of the series launches on Netflix May 13.