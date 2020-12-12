Steve Schmidt, the ex-Republican and co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, tweeted a lengthy thread on Friday night reaching out to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal critic of the group in the past. His proposed goal: joining forces to prevent “losing this country to Autocrats.”

“I have an idea. Let’s approach each other and our points of view with good faith,” he wrote. “We say the following with respect and seriousness Ma’am. Our hand is open and we need to work together or we are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years.”

Schmidt proposed unity between his group and Ocasio-Cortez against “nationalists, white nationalists, fascist proud boys, militia groups, conspiracy theorists ect. [sic]”

“We are the left and right flanks of a broad coalition. Should we buckle, they will win. We must not,” Schmidt wrote.

Also Read: Lincoln Project Ads Failed to Turn Battleground State Republicans Into Biden Voters, Study Says

Founded by Schmidt and a group of other anti-Trump Republican strategists in 2019, The Lincoln Project raked in tens of millions of dollars in the last election cycle to help defeat Donald Trump and other Republican candidates. However, the group has been met with skepticism from Ocasio-Cortez and others on the left who are suspicious of the effectiveness of the group’s viral video-centric messaging.

Back in November, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that The Lincoln Project was “def in scam territory” and advised that they should “take the L and publicly pledge to give a lot of their fundraising to the people who actually made a big difference.”

A recent study by the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA came to a similar conclusion, finding that the more popular a Lincoln Project ad was on Twitter (measured through likes and retweets), the less likely it was to persuade a battleground voter to vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

Read the full thread below or click here.

I have an idea. Let’s approach each other and our points of view with good faith. We say the following with respect and seriousness Ma’am. Our hand is open and we need to work together or we are going to lose America. The fight will last for many years. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

We are the left and right flanks of a broad coalition. Should we buckle, they will win. We must not. We are together. We pledge to listen. We pledge to learn. We pledge to be open to your ideas and we pledge to compromise. We have no such offer for the other side. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020

We win- you lose. There is no accommodation. It is zero sum. Our coalition is fragile but it must hold. @AOC perhaps you look at us and see something that is not so. We do not know each other and perhaps we should. Maybe even it is the case that the future of the country — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) December 12, 2020