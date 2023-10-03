After vicious social-media backlash, X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s interview at last week’s Code Conference has been branded a train wreck. The question now is how Yaccarino, Elon Musk and the X (formerly Twitter) brand will rebound from the debacle.

Several crisis communications experts told TheWrap Yacarino lost some credibility as a result, but the biggest takeaway was that she’s clearly not in charge at X.

“The way Yaccarino behaved onstage was a worst-case scenario because it undermined her as the CEO,” Kathleen Schmidt, who runs Kathleen Schmidt PR in New York, and has worked in crisis PR for 25 years, representing high-profile clients, including Woody Allen, Michael Cohen, Alan Dershowitz and Robert F.