Mike Lindell More Liked Than Andrew Cuomo and AOC, Poll Finds

Mike Lindell has a higher net favorability than outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jim Jordan, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 7 to 10, just days after Attorney General Letitia James’ office found Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women. The final day of polling took place Tuesday, when he resigned from office. James, it should be noted, beat Lindell in the favorability poll.

Overall, 14% of respondents had a “very favorable” view of Lindell, who has been sued by Dominion Voting Systems for continuing to claim the 2020 election was somehow rigged against former president Donald Trump. The poll also found that 12% had a “somewhat favorable” view of him, 6% had a “somewhat unfavorable” view, and 24% had a “very unfavorable” view. Those aren’t particularly high numbers, but consider that 44% said they “don’t know” how they feel about Lindell, who recently yanked his pillow ads off Fox News in frustration over the network’s disinterest in running an ad promoting his cyber symposium. The symposium is an extension of his false voter fraud claims, which have earned not only Lindell a lawsuit, but Fox News, too.

Sen. Graham only got a 9% “very favorable” rating but a 32% “very unfavorable” rating. Of the respondents who judged Rep. Jordan, 48% said they “don’t know” how they feel about him. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez secured a “very favorable” view from 16% of respondents, which was the same amount that found her “somewhat favorable” and twice as many as the 8% who found her “somewhat unfavorable.” When it came to a “very unfavorable” view, however, she tied Graham with 32%. Just 27% of respondents answered that they “didn’t know” about her.

James, the New York Attorney General whose report on Cuomo’s behavior brought his time as governor to an early end, had just a 9% “very favorable” rating and an 11% “somewhat favorable rating,” but combined with her mere 6% “somewhat unfavorable” rating and 12% “very unfavorable” rating — as well as the 62% who “don’t know” about her — she still beat Lindell in net favorability.

Cuomo can’t say as much: The outgoing governor only has a “very favorable” reputation among 5% of respondents and a “somewhat favorable” rating among 9%. Slightly more — 15% — found him “somewhat unfavorable,” but a whopping 47% found him “very unfavorable.” Only 23% “don’t know” how they feel about him.