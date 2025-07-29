Lindsay Lohan’s Toddler Son Thought She Was Trapped in the TV During ‘GMA’ Appearance: ‘Mommy, Come Out!’ | Video

Please never show him “Machete”: Lindsay Lohan’s two-year-old son made the classic toddler misunderstanding when his mom appeared on national television – thinking she was trapped inside the TV screen.

During a Monday appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Lohan shared that the moment had just happened earlier that day.

“Actually, this morning, he was with my in-laws and my husband and I were doing ‘Good Morning America’ and he was like, ‘Mommy, come out! Mommy!’” Lohan recalled with a laugh. “He thought I was stuck in the TV.”

Lohan is married to Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based financier. The couple, who now live in Dubai, began dating in 2020, got engaged in November 2021, and wed in April 2022; they welcomed Luai in July 2023.

“So now that he’s getting older and more aware, I’m kind of scared,” she added. “I don’t want him to get confused.”

Fallon turned to the camera and reassured Luai directly: “Mommy’s fine, Mommy’s safe, Mommy says, ‘Hi!’ We’re good, we’re happy, everything’s great.”

As for which of her films she’d feel comfortable showing her son right now? “Herbie: Fully Loaded,” she said. “Because it’s cars and fun,” she said.

Lohan in the U.S. to promote the sequel “Freakier Friday,” due in theaters Aug. 8. The film marks the first time Lohan has played a mother.

“I’ve never played a mom before onscreen, so it’s special to me,” Lohan told Entertainment Weekly, which debuted the clip you can now watch above. “I played one in ‘Labor Pains’ for a second at the very end, but you didn’t see it.”

As Lohan returns to acting, she said her son plays a central role in choosing projects: “If something works around that, it’s meant to happen. If it doesn’t work around that, it’s a no-go.”

Safe to say Lohan will not be shooting an “I Know Who Killed Me” sequel.