Lindsey Beer to Direct ‘Pet Sematary’ Follow-Up Film for Paramount Players

Lindsey Beer will direct Paramount Player’s follow-up adaptation of 2019’s “Pet Sematary,” based on Stephen King’s bestseller, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

Beer also wrote the most recent script based off a draft by Jeff Buhler. The film will debut exclusively on Paramount+. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian will produce.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

The film was announced in February as part of the studio’s new push to move original content to the relaunched streamer.

King wrote the book in 1983, which was adapted into a film in 1989 and in 2019. The 1989 film was directed by Mary Lambert and starred Dale Midkiff, Denise Crosby, Blaze Berdahl, Fred Gwynne and Miko Hughes. It grossed $57.5 million on a budget of $11.5 million, and a sequel was released in 1992.

The second film adaptation from 2019 starred Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz and John Lithgow. Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer and also written by Jeff Buhler, it grossed over $113 million worldwide.

Beer’s writing credits include “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” “Chaos Walking, “Transformers: The Last Knight” and the upcoming live-action “Bambi” adaptation. She was also in the writers room for “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Beer is represented by ICM Partners.

Deadline first reported the news.