Lindsey Graham Caught Calling Fox News’ Sean Hannity From the Senate Floor in Siri Faux Pas

Lindsey Graham’s quiet attempt to call Sean Hannity from the Senate floor got loudly announced by Siri instead.

On Tuesday, with the government almost a month into its shutdown, senators have taken to showing up for TV spots with increasing frequency. Punchbowl News’ Andrew Desiderio caught Graham scheduling an appearance with Hannity while on the Senate floor.

“Funny moment just now in the Senate: Lindsey Graham whispered something into his phone and then Siri responded with full volume: ‘Calling Sean Hannity mobile,’” Desiderio shared on X.

Despite Graham trying to keep the call quiet, his phone’s voice assistant had other plans. People reached out to the South Carolina senator for comment and Graham leaned into the bit with his response to the outlet.

“Siri: Tell my friends at People to watch more Fox News,” Graham said. “Why was I calling Sean Hannity? Breaking news: I like his show and I’ll be a guest tonight! Tune in.”

Despite Graham finding humor in the faux pas, plenty of other people responded to Desiderio’s X post dragging the senator – and Hannity by proxy.

“Yes it’s extremely embarrassing for Lindsey Graham that we now know he still uses Siri,” one person wrote.

“The most committed relationship in Washington,” another said.

A third thought: “If any Democrat senator had this happen on the Senate floor… ‘Calling Rachel Maddow mobile’ the R party and their Fox News soldiers would be covering it nonstop for a week.”

The U.S. government shut down Oct. 1 and, as Republicans and Democrats argue over who is to blame for reopening taking so long, more and more needs and programs are being affected. For instance, military salaries and SNAP food benefits are the latest to feel the looming threat of the continued shut down.

