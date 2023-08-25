“Special Ops: Lioness” is one of the most intense shows currently streaming and this exclusive clip, which you can watch above, is no different.

The moment comes from Sunday’s upcoming episode (streaming exclusively on Paramount+), “Wish the Fight Away,” and sees Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a former fry cook turned Marine who is recruited for the Lioness program to help infiltrate a terrorist network (by befriending the terrorist’s young daughter), interrogated by her superiors, who just so happen to be played by Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Saldaña and Kidman are trying to figure out if Cruz’s cover has been blown and things get … heated. Has Cruz gotten too close to her target? And will she be able to successfully carry out her mission?

“Special Ops: Lioness” is the latest Paramount+ original series from mastermind Taylor Sheridan, the man behind (among other things) “Yellowstone” (and its spinoffs “1883” and “1923”), “Tulsa King,” “Mayor of Kingstown” and the upcoming “Lawman: Bass Reeves,” which is based on the true story of the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River (he also served as the inspiration for The Lone Ranger). Sheridan wrote every episode of “Special Ops: Lioness,” with directors like John Hillcoat and Paul Cameron directing the episodes.

In addition to De Oliveira, Saldaña and Kidman, “Special Ops: Lioness” stars Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, Dave Annabele, Michael Kelly, Martin Donovan, Michael Tow and Morgan Freeman, who plays the Secretary of State.

“Wish the Fight Away” is the second to last episode of “Special Ops: Lioness,” with the big finale, “Gone is the Order of Illusion,” streaming on September 3. Be sure to watch. Like the reason of the season, it’ll undoubtedly be a nail-biter.

“Special Ops: Lioness” drops Sundays on Paramount+.