Lionsgate Acquires Taron Egerton’s ‘She Rides Shotgun’

Lionsgate has acquired “She Rides Shotgun,” an upcoming action crime thriller starring Taron Egerton, from Fifth Season, TheWrap has learned.

The studio will release the film as a limited theatrical release on Aug. 1.

In the film, Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs.

Shy, precocious and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate’s dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests. With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense story about loyalty, strength and redemption.

“I cannot recall a happier or more soul-enriching experience than making ‘She Rides Shotgun,’” Egerton said in a statement. “It is without doubt the most tender and felt relationship I have had with an actor on screen. Ana Sophia Heger was 10 when we made the film and she is nothing short of extraordinary. In Nick Rowland, I found the kind of like-minded friend and collaborator that comes along once or twice in a lifetime.”

“She Rides Shotgun” stars Egerton, Heger, Rob Yang and John Carroll Lynch. The film is directed by Nick Rowland, from a screenplay by Jordan Harper and Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, based on the novel “She Rides Shotgun” by Jordan Harper.

The film is produced by Brad Weston, p.g.a., Collin Creighton, Nate Matteson, Hiro Murai and Egerton. Executive producers are Ken Kao, Josh Rosenbaum, Teddy Schwarzman, John Friedberg, Walter Parkes, Laurie Macdonald, Alexis Garcia, Chris Rice, Christopher Slager and Graham Taylor.

Blanck Mass is doing the original soundtrack for the movie.