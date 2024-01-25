Lionsgate Alternative Television to Partner With UTA

Lionsgate Alternative Television has signed an agreement to be represented by United Talent Agency.

The division, which is led by Craig Piligian in the role of managing director, includes eOne with unscripted television leader Pilgrim Media Group, and U.S. and U.K. non-scripted groups Blackfin, Renegade and Daisybeck Studios.

Collectively, the labels are responsible for a roster of hit series including

“Naked and Afraid,” “Street Outlaws,” “Wicked Tuna,” “The Yorkshire Vet,” and “Ex on the Beach,” as well as limited series “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” and “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre.”

“We are thrilled to partner with each of the teams and look forward to working with Lionsgate as it continues to build upon its portfolio of unscripted content in the global marketplace,” UTA partners and unscripted television co-heads David Kirsch and Geoff Suddleson said in a statement.

“With deep buyer relationships and unmatched industry expertise, UTA will be an exceptional partner for Lionsgate Alternative Television as we continue to scale our operations and strengthen our role as an unscripted powerhouse,” Piligian added. “I am especially pleased to expand my relationship with David and Geoff and their team, as they help spearhead the future of this division.”

Lionsgate officially launched its Alternative TV division earlier this month.

The move followed the closing of its acquisition of eOne in December for a purchase price of $375 million in cash, subject to certain purchase price adjustments, plus the assumption of production financing loans. That deal added 6,500 film and television titles to Lionsgate’s library and includes film development rights to Hasbro’s “Monopoly” brand.

In addition to Piligian, the management team at Lionsgate Alternative Television includes Gretchen Stockdale serving as president and Nicholas Caprio serving as executive vice president. David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe serve as senior Executives.