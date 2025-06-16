Lionsgate to Launch Premium Collection Channel on DirecTV

Lionsgate and DirecTV are teaming up on the launch of the Lionsgate Collection, a custom-curated premium channel that will feature the studio’s massive film and TV library of over 20,000 titles.

The channel, which will feature titles such as “Weeds” and “Nurse Jackie” and films such as “Now You See Me” and “The Expendables,” will launch in the coming weeks on the paid TV giant’s satellite and streaming offerings, including MyFree DirecTV.

“By combining world-class content with DirecTV’s advertising expertise and market clout, this is an important step forward in executing our strategy of unlocking the full value of our library with bespoke offerings that touch every part of the media ecosystem,” Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution Group president Jim Packer said in a statement.

The partnership comes as Lionsgate saw an 8% increase in library revenue for the trailing 12-month period to $956 million. The fourth quarter saw a record $340 million revenue fourth quarter driven by licensing sales of “The Rookie” to Disney+ and “The Chosen” to Prime Video.

The collaboration comes after the two parties teamed up on the launch of FAST channels like 50 Cent Action and MovieSphere. MyFree DirecTV, which launched in November, has more than 125 FAST channels.

“Lionsgate is a powerhouse of bold storytelling and unforgettable entertainment, and this is a unique opportunity to work together on an exclusive curated channel that highlights the best titles in their vast collection,” DirecTV chief advertising sales officer Amy Leifer, added. “Together we have an extraordinary opportunity to connect brands with premium storytelling and passionate viewers in powerful new ways.”