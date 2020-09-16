Lionsgate has acquired North American rights to Tara Miele’s “Wander Darkly,” which stars Sienna Miller and Diego Luna, the studio announced on Wednesday.

The film, which had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize, will have a multi-platform release this fall from Lionsgate.

In “Wander Darkly,” a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Miller) and Matteo (Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments. By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together.

At TheWrap’s studio at Sundance, Miele told TheWrap’s Brian Welk that the film was inspired when she and her husband survived a car crash six years earlier. While at a family gathering with parents arguing and kids screaming, she suddenly appreciated her life that much more.

“I found myself feeling so incredibly grateful that we had survived this, and really reflecting on our messy little lives differently than I had previously,” Miele said of how the film was born.

“Wander Darkly” was produced by 51 Entertainment and ShivHans Pictures. The producers are Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Shivani Rawat, and Monica Levinson, and executive producers are Mark D. Katchur, and Connor Flanagan.

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers along with Lauren Bixby from Lionsgate.