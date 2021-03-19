lionsgate female directors

Illustration by TheWrap

Lionsgate’s Female Director Problem: Only One Film Since 2016 – and None Set for This Year

by | March 19, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

TheWrap’s annual survey of wide-release films from major studios shows only modest improvement for women behind the camera

While most of the legacy Hollywood studios have shown some progress in hiring female directors, Lionsgate stands alone: The Santa Monica-based mini-major has given a wide theatrical release to only one film directed by a woman since 2016 — and has no such films on its 2020-2021 slate at all.

Lionsgate last released a film with a female director in August 2018 — Susanna Fogel’s Kate McKinnon-Mila Kunis comedy “The Spy Who Dumped Me” — just months after Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake and president Nathan Kahane took over the studio and began developing an “artist first” strategy that has been slowed by distribution and production delays caused by the pandemic.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

