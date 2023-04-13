Lionsgate Film Group Hit With More Layoffs Ahead of Starz Split

Lionsgate laid off staffers in its Motion Picture Group on Thursday, as the company continues to streamline operations ahead of its split from Starz, TheWrap has confirmed.

It is unknown how many people were let go but an individual with knowledge of the matter tells TheWrap it is a small number.

Earlier this year, the company announced it had cut roughly 150 positions which reduced its workforce by 10% across all divisions over a six month period. Lionsgate CFO Jimmy Barge said in February the cuts were made to manage costs ahead of the separation from Starz.

Experts believe it’s a make or break year for Lionsgate. Wins at the box office with make investors believe the company can stand on its own, especially after it completes the split of its studio business and Starz, anticipated for this fall. However, flops mean the company is waiting to be bought at a discounted rate.

