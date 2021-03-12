Lionsgate Head of Worldwide Marketing Damon Wolf Exits

Damon Wolf, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s chief marketing officer, is exiting his role at the studio, according to a memo Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake sent to staff on Friday.

Wolf also announced his own departure in a note obtained by TheWrap. Both letters explain that he and Drake had been in conversations over the past year about him moving on to his next chapter but that he remained on through the studio’s re-imagining process and through the pandemic.

No replacement has been named for his position.

Wolf joined Lionsgate in June 2018 after working at TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Wolf in his role led marketing campaigns for Lionsgate’s “Knives Out,” “Bombshell” and the “John Wick” franchise, among others.

Lionsgate last December restructured its film group under four new verticals, including strategy and innovation, marketing, distribution and content, with Wolf assigned to lead the marketing vertical. In that role, he expanded his global marketing and communications oversight to include all platforms and digital content releases, as well as oversight of all theatrical and digital releases through the home entertainment window.

“Over the last year, Damon and I had conversations where he expressed the time had come for him to take on a new chapter in his life. I asked for his leadership through the re-imagining process and until we were back in theaters, and he agreed,” Drake said in his memo. “With our teams stronger than ever and with our recent films expertly launched into an ever-evolving paradigm, Damon and I recently revisited his desire to move on. He told me it was time for him to do something different, and I told him we would support him 100%.”

“In those discussions last year and again more recently with Joe, we talked about the value of all the many honest conversations we have had on our journey,” Wolf added. “I felt the moment had come to share with him that it was time for me to leave. Joe understood and supported me, asking me only to postpone any action until the re-imagining of the studio was complete. Now, with our films back in theaters and a 2021 slate primed for a repeat, that time has come.”

