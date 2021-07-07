Lionsgate Hires Ryan Lowerre as President of Domestic TV and Digital Distribution

Lionsgate has hired Ryan Lowerre as president of domestic television and digital distribution.

Lowerre will oversee distribution and licensing of Lionsgate’s film and TV library throughout the U.S. and Canada. His appointment completes the reconfiguration of the company’s Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Operations.

Lowerre joins from Amazon Prime Video, where he served as head of licensed content.

“The demand for premium content is increasing all the time as more new buyers emerge to compete in the domestic marketplace,” Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television Distribution Jim Packer, to whom Lowerre will report, said. “Ryan’s past work experience and business relationships make him the perfect candidate to help Lionsgate capitalize on the growing opportunities of an ever-changing media environment. He understands the needs of our buyers and brings a fresh and invigorating perspective to the team and our domestic business.”

“Lionsgate is an entrepreneurial content leader at the forefront of innovative and bespoke distribution models, with a slate of current releases and a robust library that reach every corner of the world,” Lowerre said. “I’m proud to join Jim and the Lionsgate family in positioning the Company as a partner of choice to domestic streaming and linear buyers as their appetite for content continues to grow exponentially.”