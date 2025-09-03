Apple TV+’s Justin Manfredi Joins Lionsgate as EVP of Worldwide TV Marketing as Suzy Feldman Retires

Lionsgate has tapped Apple TV+ executive Justin Manfredi to lead marketing for its TV slate.

Manfredi will become Lionsgate’s EVP of worldwide TV marketing, succeeding Suzy Feldman, who retires after a 10-year run at Lionsgate. In his new position, Manfredi will oversee all original series marketing for the studio as well as build upon Lionsgate Television Group’s focus on content licensing, launch of proprietary channel initiatives and delivery of content to platforms throughout the digital media ecosystem.

Manfredi picks up the baton from Feldman, who, during her time at Lionsgate, spearheaded marketing campaigns for “Orange is the New Black” for Netflix, “Ghosts” for CBS, the “Power” universe for Starz and more recently for “The Hunting Wives” after its switch from Starz to Netflix as well as “The Studio” for Apple TV+, which scored more Emmy nominations than any freshman comedy to date.

Manfredi joins Lionsgate from Apple TV+, where he served as head of series marketing and led global marketing strategy and integrated campaigns for the Lionsgate TV-produced “The Studio” as well as “Ted Lasso,” “Severance” and “Shrinking,” among others. Prior to joining Apple TV+, Manfredi served as SVP of marketing at AMC Networks, and before that, was Activision’s senior global director of digital marketing.

“Justin draws upon experience at three very different companies – Apple, AMC and Activision – which makes him the ideal executive to lead our multifaceted marketing approach to new buyers, platforms and audiences in a changing world,” Lionsgate president of worldwide TV distribution Jim Packer said. “He will work closely with me, Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs, Vice Chairman Sandra Stern and our Motion Picture Group to drive opportunities through his innovation, digital expertise and understanding of where our business is headed. We want to thank Suzy Feldman for 10 years of outstanding leadership and contributions to our Lionsgate family, spanning many of the studio’s biggest hit series. She has earned the admiration and friendship of her colleagues throughout the Company.”

“This is an exciting time to be joining Lionsgate, which has a reputation for being an entrepreneur and an innovator able to capitalize on emerging opportunities throughout the television ecosystem,” Manfredi said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Jim and the whole Lionsgate team on digital-first campaigns that not only build on the studio’s established leadership in delivering brand-defining series that cut through the clutter but continue to expand its reach in the exciting world of FAST, AVOD and digital media platforms.”