Mel Gibson’s ‘Flight Risk’ Starring Mark Wahlberg Sets October Release at Lionsgate

Lionsgate has set release dates for a trio of upcoming films, including the Dave Bautista action film “The Killer’s Game” and Mark Wahlberg’s suspense thriller “Flight Risk.”

“The Killer’s Game,” which will be released September 13, stars Bautista as a hitman who puts a hit out on himself after discovering he has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. But when it turns out that the diagnosis was false, the hitman finds himself pitted against the entire underworld of assassins, who are also targeting his ex-girlfriend (Sofia Boutella).

“Flight Risk,” set for a release on October 18 is directed by Mel Gibson and stars Mark Wahlberg as a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem.

Finally, Lionsgate set the action sequel “Den of Thieves: Pantera,” for release on January 10, 2025. Brought onto the studio slate by Lionsgate’s acquisition of eOne last year, the film sees “Den of Thieves” stars Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. return in a film set in the world of diamond thieves, as the infamous Panther mafia plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.

“The Killer’s Game” will be released the same weekend as Paramount’s animated film “Transformers One” and Universal/Blumhouse’s remake of the horror film “Speak No Evil.” “Flight Risk” will be released alongside Paramount’s sequel to the horror film “Smile.”